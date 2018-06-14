Manika Batra accepts PM Narendra Modi's fitness challenge

"I happily accept the challenge and will be sharing my work-out video soon" said Manika, who is in Pune to compete in the Ultimate Table Tennis league

Manika Batra and Narendra Modi

The country's new table-tennis sensation Manika Batra yesterday accepted the fitness challenge from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said she will share her fitness video soon.

"I happily accept the challenge and will be sharing my work-out video soon" said Manika, who is in Pune to compete in the Ultimate Table Tennis league. Earlier, Modi posted his fitness video on Twitter which showed him meditating, walking on a track inspired by five elements of nature, and doing yoga exercises.

Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice

breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

Narendra Modi nominated Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Table Tennis player Manika Batra and the entire fraternity of the Indian Police Service Officers (IPS) to take on the challenge and post their fitness videos. Batra won four medals including two golds in the Commonwealth Games held at Australia's Gold Coast earlier this year.

The online fitness campaign was initiated last month by Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. He had posted a video of his fitness regime and challenged Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, Kohli and badminton player Saina Nehwal to do the same.

