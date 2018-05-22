Manisha Waghmare conquers Mt Everest on second attempt

Manisha Waghmare faced two challenges Ã¢ÂÂ one to prepare herself physically and mentally and secondly, to raise funds to realise her dream



Climber Manisha Waghmare

In May 2017, Manisha Waghmare, a promising mountaineer from Aurangabad had to give up her dream of conquering Mount Everest which was just 170 metres away, due to bad weather. However, yesterday Manisha, 34, along with her six teammates overcame all obstacles and scaled the 29,029- feet mountain. Parbhani-born Manisha, is a state level volleyball player like her father Jaikrishna, is a professor and head of Indirabai Pathak Mahila Mahavidyalaya's sports department in Aurangabad.



She received the Shiv Chhatrapati award for her achievements in adventure sports last year. Manisha faced two challenges — one to prepare herself physically and mentally and secondly, to raise funds to realise her dream. Jagdish Khairnar, Director of the Indian Cadet Force (ICF), Aurangabad where Manisha trained, told mid-day yesterday: "Last year, she along with her teammates had to return disappointed. She had to be hospitalised for a couple of days in Kathmandu and later at Aurangabad for one and a half months due to a lung infection. After she recovered, she worked hard on her fitness and got mentally ready, but funds were a hurdle."



Manisha's family members and some sponsors came forward to help her. "Manisha borrowed around Rs 7 lakh from various contacts, I took a loan of R3 lakh. Some sponsors and ICF also helped raise funds. Her college granted her leave of 60 days. Without their support, it wouldn't be possible," said Manisha's younger brother Vijay, 32, who works as a field officer at a private firm in Parbhani.



Manisha's parents are awaiting their daughter's return. Her father Jaikrishna said: "Manisha called us on Friday (May 18) morning before leaving for Everest from Base Camp 2. She said all was okay. I sent my best wishes and told her to take care. "Today morning, the Asian Trekking Expedition's team leader Loveraj Singh Dharmshaktu confirmed that the mission was successful. We are all eager to welcome her."

