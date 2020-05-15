Manjiri Pupala: Watch out for Betaal and the monster within us!

Netflix recently dropped the trailer of its upcoming horror-thriller, Betaal, and since then, it has grabbed the attention of horror-thriller fans. Directed by Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan, Betaal tells the story of a remote village which quickly becomes the arena of a breathless battle when a two-century-old East India Company Colonel, infected with the Betaal's curse, and his battalion of blood-thirsty zombie redcoats are released from their tomb - attacking anything with a pulse. Talented actress Manjiri Pupala will be seen essaying a uniquely pivotal role in the series, alongside Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai and Jitendra Joshi.

Manjiri has been working as a theatre actor for more than a decade in Marathi, Hindi and English plays in Mumbai. She has been part of notable play productions at Prithvi Theatre in the past and her fans are super excited to witness another side of her personality in Betaal, as the strong and powerful Puniya.

Puniya is a tribal woman who has witnessed her village being torn apart and is thus filled with anger and angst. When the Betaal curse is cast upon her village, she is caught in the battle between the evil zombies and the CIPD forces.

Talking about her experience and her character, Manjiri Pupala said, "Shooting for a horror-thriller like Betaal has been a really great experience. This is my first project with Netflix and I am super excited about the association. I am essaying the role of a tribal woman who is consumed by anger and hatred for the CIPD which eventually leads to an interesting turn of events. It's a very compelling character and without giving away much all I can say is watch out for Betaal and the monster within us!"

The grisly crusade reveals age-old secrets and ideologies. In this edge-of-your-seat conflict, find out who will emerge victorious! Betaal will stream this May 24th on Netflix!

