Manohar Lal Khattar takes part in Hisar Raahgiri, bats for 'Happy Haryana'

Hisar (Haryana): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday took part in Hisar Raahgiri and batted for 'Happy Haryana'.

The Chief Minister urged the young minds to regularly take part in such events organised by the state in order to release their stress and lead a happy life. He also called upon people to stay positive and shun negativity in life.

"We started this Raahgiri programme 2.5 years back. Some of them were not confident that this programme will be a success. I keep telling people that it is not only Sunday but Funday (F standings for forgiveness, U for untying oneself and N for no-criticism). Youths must improve their lives by taking part in such events. If they will be happy, then the whole Haryana will be happy and healthy," he said.

While addressing the event in the morning, CM Khattar also lauded Bhutan for creating the Gross National Happiness Index where experts conduct surveys to check how much citizens are happy. "In Bhutan, they have created a happiness index. But in other countries, they just see stock mark index, economic index etc. In Bhutan, they keep a check of how many times people are laughing or getting angry. People must participate in programs such as Raahgiri to be stress-free."

Haryana Chief Minister also stated that the state government has constituted Yoga Aayog to encourage people to practice yoga regularly. It should be noted that Haryana is the second state after Chhattisgarh in the country to constitute such Aayog.

In his concluding remark, Khattar lauded the yoga practitioners, sportsmen, and youth for participating in the event and making it a success.

