Manoj Kumar's son Kunal Goswami becomes victim to online fraud, loses Rs 9,000

crime

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar's son Kunal Goswami lost Rs 9,000 in fraudulent transactions through his credit card

Representational image

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar's son was victimised by two fraudulent transactions that were carried out on his credit card. Producer-actor Kunal Goswami (53), son of Manoj Kumar, clicked on an ad link on Facebook while looking to buy a suitcase online. The click cost him around Rs 9,000 when the fraudulent transactions were carried out in Chinese yuan currency.

Also Read: Mumbai police busts fake Book My Show website, two arrested

The Juhu police have sought details from the bank to track the money trail. Cops are have also roped in the cyber police department to track the internet protocol (IP) address to find the server. The fraud transaction took place on June 21. "There were two transactions on Goswami’s cards. One was for 426 yuan and the other 483. The fraudulent transactions were carried out in just eight minutes between 8.20am and 8.28am. Goswami immediately called customer care and blocked the card. We are awaiting a report from the bank and details of the site that siphoned off the money," Juhu police station officer stated.

Also Read: ED raids multiple locations in fraud case that cost Pune bank loss of Rs 293 crore

According to Times of India, Kunal Goswami stated that his card had been misused. He also added that he has completed the process of disputing the fraud transaction with the bank and filing a police complaint to reverse fraudulent transactions. In his complaint, Kunal Goswami stated, "I was browsing Facebook when I clicked on www.uashoes.club/CNKO to buy a 'powered suitcase that follows you'. I was directed to a webpage where I was asked to enter the shipping address and card details. But it failed. Seconds later, two fraudulent transactions were carried out on my card." A case was registered under IPC Section 420 for cheating and IT Act sections 66(C) for identity theft and 66(D) for cheating by personation.

Also Read: Mumbai crime: Bank officials foil ATM skimming gang's fraud bid

Top news stories of the day

Tour operator leaves Mumbai family in lurch in Sweden

"Please allow me euthanasia," says 27-year-old Mithil Sampat lying on a hospital bed in Stockholm. The practising lawyer, who was on a Scandinavian trip with his parents to celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary, is living his worst nightmare at Karolinska University Hospital after he met with an accident on June 21 while sightseeing. What is worse is that the travel company through which they booked the tour is reluctant to help them at this difficult hour. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Senior citizen works out in the gym, neighbour robs her house

Neighbours generally come to each other's aid, but a woman recently helped herself to the money and valuables of another resident in her building. The Mumbai Crime Branch's unit-XI arrested the woman, Ruchita Sachin Tanna, 38, for robbing a senior citizen's house at Charkop. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Train pole thief arrested day after injuring student

The Borivli Railway police have arrested a 20-year-old signal pole thief, Deepak Bhodkar, who had hit a 23-year-old student, Shakti Pillay, while he was travelling on a local train between Goregaon and Ram Mandir on Monday morning. Pillay had fallen on the tracks due to the blow he received and was badly injured. He is still battling for life at Kandivli's Shatabdi hospital. (Read full story)

Mumbai: You can finally take the Bandra-Kurla-Complex to Eastern Express Highway connector in September

Regular commuters on the BKC to Eastern Express Highway route are finally set to get some relief from the traffic they face near the Kurla-Sion Bandra Link Road stretch as work on the elevated road connecting BKC with Chunabhatti is nearing completion. The road will be thrown open to the public by September. (Read full story)

Shame Old Story Again: Kamala Mills restaurant is a fire hazard

A surprise visit by the Chief Fire Officer to a popular hangout in Kamala Mills two weeks ago revealed glaring fire safety issues. The 17,000 square feet Lord of the Drinks (LOTD) was pulled up by the fire department as the chief noticed major flaws. Among irregularities were a tandoor bhatti right next to a fire exit and fragile kitchen firewalls, making customers vulnerable in case of a fire. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates