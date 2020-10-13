Manu Bhaker gets some Vitamin D with sunbathing. See photo

India’s teen pistol shooting champ Manu Bhaker, 18, who sun-bathes regularly, posted this picture for her 50,000 Twitter followers and wrote: “Vitamin D. Fitness isn’t just exercising. To be fit you also need to make sure your body has a fine profile of vitamins, minerals, proteins, carbs, water, etc. Try to sit in sun for at least 20-30 mins everyday and you will see the positive results within a week.'

Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker has been making the most of her time during the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Bhaker has also turned to karate, and has earned yellow belt in karate. She has also learnt many new skills that included riding a bike and horse-riding among others.

The 18-year-old professinal air gun shooter from Haryana is an Olympian and represented India at the 2018 ISSF World Cup where she bagged 2 gold medals. She is also the youngest Indian to clinch gold at the ISSF World Cup. At age 16, she also won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the women's 10 m air pistol event.

