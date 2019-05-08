Manushi Chhillar to debut in Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj Chauhan biopic?

bollywood

If reports are to be believed, beauty queen Manushi Chhillar will soon be seen on the big screen alongside Akshay Kumar in the Prithviraj Chauhan biopic

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is known for her ease in front of the camera and her love for travel. Her Instagram feed is full of vibrant and gorgeous pictures of herself from her travels, and her fans and followers find themselves asking for more. Rumours were rife that Manushi will be making her Bollywood debut soon, but it wasn't clear in which film and opposite which actor.

Now, a report in Pinkvilla may just shed light on some of these questions. Apparently, Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her big Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in the actor's upcoming Prithviraj Chauhan biopic.

A source close to the development revealed to the website that Manushi will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar, and she has been signed on for the Prithviraj Chauhan biopic that is expected to go on floors in the later half of 2019. Chandraprakash Dwivedi will be directing the historical drama and YRF will be producing it.

The source further added that Manushi has garnered a huge fan following in the country, and not only is she beautiful, but she's also a great performer. According to the report, Manushi will be paired romantically opposite Akshay Kumar in the film.

We can't wait to see if Manushi Chhillar can work her magic on the big screen as she does on her Instagram feed. From her pictures that frequently go viral on the internet, one can safely say that the gorgeous girl sure does have a strong screen presence.

