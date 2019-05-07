Manushi Chhillar resembles a sultry diva in this off-shoulder shirt

famous-personalities

Manushi accentuated her look with open, slightly curly locks, nude lips and smokey-red eyes

Manushi Chhillar. Pic/Instagram

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar makes us swoon almost over every picture she posts on Instagram.

Manushi posted a picture from a photo shoot where she is wearing an off-shoulder blue and white pasted striped shirt with a plunging neckline.

She posted the pictures with the caption, "Have the landscapes of life changed, or am I seeing things differently?"

Also read: Manushi Chhillar in a candid avatar as she holidays in the wild

Manushi Chillar accentuated her look with open, slightly curly locks, nude lips and smokey-red eyes.

In another picture from the photoshoot, Manushi wrote, "The first rule of stripe club, you do not talk about stripe club!"

She also posted a black-and-white picture on World Laughter Day where she is seen happily twirling for the camera. She wrote, "When I want to be fierce, I ROAR with laughter."

Also read: Manushi Chhillar shares throwback post; stuns in yellow monokini

The diva is all geared up for her Bollywood debut. If reports are to be believed, Manushi Chhillar will be paired opposite Ranveer Singh in a Yash Raj banner film.

Chhillar may also make her debut with Farah Khan.

Also read: Manushi Chhillar glows like a picture-perfect bride in these ensembles

