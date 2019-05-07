Manushi Chhillar resembles a sultry diva in this off-shoulder shirt
Manushi accentuated her look with open, slightly curly locks, nude lips and smokey-red eyes
Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar makes us swoon almost over every picture she posts on Instagram.
Manushi posted a picture from a photo shoot where she is wearing an off-shoulder blue and white pasted striped shirt with a plunging neckline.
She posted the pictures with the caption, "Have the landscapes of life changed, or am I seeing things differently?"
Also read: Manushi Chhillar in a candid avatar as she holidays in the wild
Manushi Chillar accentuated her look with open, slightly curly locks, nude lips and smokey-red eyes.
In another picture from the photoshoot, Manushi wrote, "The first rule of stripe club, you do not talk about stripe club!"
She also posted a black-and-white picture on World Laughter Day where she is seen happily twirling for the camera. She wrote, "When I want to be fierce, I ROAR with laughter."
Also read: Manushi Chhillar shares throwback post; stuns in yellow monokini
View this post on Instagram
#WorldLaughterDay “When I want to be fierce, I ROAR with laughter” #laughteristhebestmedicine
The diva is all geared up for her Bollywood debut. If reports are to be believed, Manushi Chhillar will be paired opposite Ranveer Singh in a Yash Raj banner film.
Chhillar may also make her debut with Farah Khan.
Also read: Manushi Chhillar glows like a picture-perfect bride in these ensembles
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Stories of the day
Seven reasons why Mumbai police want PUBG banned
Cat, dog found dead in 3BHK Virar flat with 35 pets
Mumbai: Colaba resident finds cockroach inside Dahi Vada
Pregnant teen, husband set on fire by woman's kin in Ahmednagar
Mumbai Crime: Diamonds worth Rs 1 crore stolen from Charni Road
200th birth anniversary of Karl Marx: 'There is a fire in our hearts'
Supreme Court allows work on Mumbai coastal road to resume
BEST to summon bus makers after one caught fire in Goregaon
Scientists tell Balbharati to tune out 'music therapy' from new syllabus
Mumbai Police refuse RTI info to Dharavi dead teen's family
Met Gala 2019: Isha Ambani looks stunning in a lavender gown
mid day editorial: BMC needs to be battle ready this monsoon
Kasa Kai Mumbai: RJs Salil and Archana are all set to take you on a thrilling journey