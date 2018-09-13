Many local actors feature in our film, says Mitron director Nitin Kakkar

bollywood

Director of Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra-starrer Mitron on his family drama that's based in Gujarat

Mitron

After his National Award-winning film Filmistaan (2012), Nitin Kakkar is set to present Mitron, which features Jackky Bhagnani and telly actor Kritika Kamra. But before we call this film a "comeback", Kakkar is quick to point out that his 2016 directorial venture, Ram Singh Charlie — starring Divya Dutta and Kumud Mishra — didn't have a theatrical release. It did the rounds of film festivals only, he tells us. "So, people assume that I am back after a big gap. But, I was always around. Film making and writing takes time; it is a long process," he reasons.

Mitron is the official remake of the Telugu film Pelli Choopulu (2016). With the headline being reminiscent of the term used by prime minister Narendra Modi often, it was assumed that the film would have a political undertone. But Kakkar is quick to suggest otherwise. "It is a romantic drama that talks about pursuing dreams and realising them with the help of family and friends. In the case of our protagonists, it is about starting a food truck business," he says of his venture which was shot in Ahmedabad. "The texture and fabric of the film has an essence of Gujarat in it. So, the film's première is being held there today."



Nitin Kakkar

Chronicling the story of life in a small town, he says the project is along the lines of a Hrishikesh Mukherjee offering. "It's about relations; a movie that the family can watch together. Many local actors also feature in it." Up next, he has a film belonging to Salman Khan's production house. The offering will serve as the launch pad of Zaheer Iqbal, son of Iqbal Ratansi, a childhood friend of Khan.

