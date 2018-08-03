Maratha Kranti Morcha: Protests continue in Pune

national

While the Marathas' agitation in Ghorpadi, Koregaon Park and Mundhwa was peaceful, protestors forced shopkeepers to close their stores

The Marathas held protests in Ghorpadi and adjacent areas like Koregaon Park and Mundhwa on Thursday. While they did not indulge in violence, they forced shopkeepers to keep their stores shut in these areas.

According to Mundhwa police station senior police inspector Anil Patrudkar, "The protest by Sakal Maratha Samaj of Ghorpadi gaon was peaceful. It started at 10.30 am and 10 to 15 protestors tried to block the Pune-Solapur Highway, but were arrested by Wanwadi police. They also tried to hold a rasta roko. The situation was under control throughout the agitation in Ghorpadi."

Another suicide attempt

Namdev Chandrabhan Garad, 30, at Ghansawangi in Jalna district tried to commit suicide by consuming a poisonous fluid on Wednesday, to seek Maratha reservation. He has been admitted to the General Hospital in Jalna. Doctors said he is out of danger.

Protest in Parli

Agitators also said that the Maratha Kranti Morcha will continue the protests till concrete decisions are taken on the Maratha reservation. Members of the Morcha have gheraoed the Tehsil office in Parli and have been holding a 'chain' sit-in for past 16 days.

The protesters said that all demands for reservation should be met by August 7 otherwise a strike will be organised in the state from August 9.

