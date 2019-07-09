Marathi actress Spruha Joshi roped in for the web series, The Office

web-series

Spruha Joshi. Pic/Joshi's Facebook account

Known for her performance in Marathi shows like Eka Lagnachi Teesri Goshta and Unch Maaza Zoka, actress Spruha Joshi has made a special place for herself in the world of Marathi entertainment. Breaking away from the mould, she has now ventured in Hindi entertainment and will be seen in the web series, The Office - an official adaptation of the international series.

The 13-episode mockumentary chronicles the 9-to-5 lives of the employees at Wilkins Chawla as they navigate through their mundane routine that invariably gives rise to comical situations. Spruha joins the ensemble cast of The Office as Geeta, a real-estate dealer who helps the protagonist Jagdeep Chadda (Mukul Chadda) find the perfect house as his first buy. This also marks Spruha's debut in digital entertainment.

Talking about the show, Spruha Joshi said, "I am glad to have got an opportunity to be a part of the Indian adaptation of 'The Office'. The story and mockumentary style of delivery is very different from what I've done before. I've had a great time shooting with the cast and I hope viewers enjoy the show."

The ensemble cast of The Office includes Mukul Chadda, Gauahar Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Gopal Datt, Sayandeep Sengupta, Samridhi Dewan, Priyanka Setia, Abhinav Sharma, Gavin Methalaka, Preeti Kochar, Sunil Jetly, Chien Ho Liao, Nehpal Gautam and Mayur Bansiwal amongst others. Catch all episodes of Hotstar Specials presents The Office streaming now only on Hotstar VIP.

