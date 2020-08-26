Masaba Gupta: Mom got affected with my separation, didn't see it coming

Earlier in March, Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena were granted divorce by the Bandra Family Court. The couple had announced their separation in August 2018. Gupta had even taken to her Instagram account to share this news and asked her fans to give the couple privacy.

She wrote- "To our family, friends, and acquaintances. With a lot of sadness, Madhu and I have decided to go on a trial separation in our marriage. Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say for now is that 'What we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on our marriage and love that we share.'" (sic)

And now, speaking to Pinkvilla, Gupta has revealed how the separation affected her mother Neena Gupta, how she didn't see this coming, and also talked about her upcoming show on Netflix, Masaba Masaba. She said, "Everyone has a perception if you are divorced. I got so busy with work that I didn't even have the time to realise what was happening in my personal life. I had my own way of dealing with it."

The show deals with Masaba Gupta's separation and how her mother gets affected and upset by it. Talking about this angle, this is what Gupta had to say, "I think mom got affected more in real life as well. She didn't see it coming. That is a pretty accurate depiction of it on the show." The ace fashion designer also talked about the perception of the society and how people would react.

She stated, "It happens a lot. Somebody was telling me the other day and I completely forgot. I didn't give myself any time to process my divorce. So my uncle told me, 'Why are you on this treadmill? Can you just process this and then move on?' I think people take it for granted, that okay Masaba is strong, she will manage. I have changed drastically because I allow myself to not just grieve and feel down. I take two days off even when I feel celebratory."

