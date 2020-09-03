Masaba Masaba: Here's why mother-daughter duo Neena and Masaba Gupta are so relatable!

Netflix Original released Masaba Masaba on August 28, 2020, and people can't stop bingeing on this six-episode miniseries. It's not just the name that left us all curious to know more about the show, but also the trailer, released earlier in August that got us hooked. Starring Neena Gupta and daughter Masaba, this one is a fictional show, inspired by some events in the duo's life. From going through some personal ups and downs to hitting rock bottom in their professional lives, the show shares a tale of two strong-headed women who deal with life on their own terms.

Neena's efforts to keep up with Masaba's life:

The show kickstarts with someone telling Neena Gupta about a 'blind item' talking about there being trouble in paradise in daughter Masaba Gupta and her husband's marriage. The yesteryear actress is shown trying hard to keep up with her daughter's fast-paced life without compromising her own space. Neena's efforts, just like any other mom's in real life, is extremely relatable. Her quirks and banter with Masaba will tickle your funny bone.

Masaba Gupta's creative block:

Masaba, a well-established fashion designer, has investors dancing on her head, along with multiple deadlines, which she initially fails to meet. Her never-say-die attitude always helps her to get things done. She makes things possible, creative block or not, without compromising on her relationship with mom Neena.

How Neena and Masaba make things work:

Inspired from a recent incident from Neena Gupta's life, the actress is seen asking for work at the age of 60. It became a talking point on social media and persuaded so many to give it a thought. Why shy away from asking for work no matter your age? Ever since then, there was no turning back for Neena, who also grabbed the main lead, ticking off a wish on her bucket list. Speaking of Masaba, she needs a 'village' to prepare for what's coming in the fashion industry, and guess what, she comes and she conquers.

How Masaba handles her 'hot mess':

While Masaba Gupta is going through a lot of 'hot mess' personally and professionally, Neena Gupta has got her back. From committing a 'crime' to feeding her on time, keeping up with her specific food habits to asking her about her well-being, the actress, just like any other mother, cares too much, for which she does get scolded by Masaba. Every family story, isn't it?

Bouncing back in style:

The mother-daughter duo are extremely determined! No matter what life throws at them, Neena and Masaba make sure they take it and give it back in style. They handle media scrutiny, paparazzi, fans, and judgemental social media trolls with utmost ease!

Have you watched the show yet?

