'Mastermind' used Islamic State speeches on TikTok, WhatsApp to indoctrinate youth, says ATS

Aurangabad anti-terror cops grill eight more youngsters, while claiming that remaining suspects have 'gone underground'

The arrested accused being escorted to court on Wednesday

Aurangabad: Terror suspect Mohsin Khan didn't just attempt to radicalise foot soldiers through WhatsApp, but also hit upon yet another way to draw in more youngsters — through the popular video-sharing app, TikTok. While extremists have been known to recruit via Facebook and WhatsApp, this is possibly the first time they have been found using Tik Tok.

Sources from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said, "Mohsin had uploaded TikTok videos with songs about Prophet Mohammad, along with dialogues from various Bollywood movies about starting a revolution or uprising."

More boys questioned

Meanwhile, the ATS continues to question youngsters they suspect may have been radicalised via WhatsApp by Mohsin, the alleged mastermind. Mohsin would correspond with 20 youths through a WhatsApp group he had created to propagate extremism, said sources. "During the investigation, it was revealed that Mohsin used to post videos of atrocities against Muslims across the world, along with speeches of IS [Islamic State] handlers downloaded from the Internet," said a cop.



The ATS have so far arrested nine suspects

Two of the youths from the WhatsApp group were picked up by the police on Thursday, and were released after being grilled by cops for 12 hours. Locals said another eight were questioned in Old Aurangabad on Friday, to find out what they knew about the plans of Mohsin and his associates. The cops visited their homes and took their statement. However, ATS officers denied this development.

Some have fled

ATS sources added that seven to eight of the youngsters have gone underground or fled from Aurangabad after the investigation began. "These boys had come in contact with Mohsin. There is a fear among the boys about the police investigation, so some of them have fled the city," said an officer. The ATS also visited Mohsin's house again, and found a bottle of thinner, which they took into custody. Mohsin is among nine people who have been arrested so far under suspicion of plotting a chemical attack in Kumbh Mela and Aurangabad.

20

No. of youths Mohsin had added to WhatsApp group

08

No. of youngsters questioned on Friday

