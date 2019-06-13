Max temp increases in HP; Una continues to be hottest at 42.2 deg Celsius

national

Temperatures in Himachal Pradesh rose by 3 to 4 degrees as heatwave conditions continued to prevail

Representation Image

After slight relief, heatwave conditions continued to prevail in Himachal Pradesh as maximum temperatures rose by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius Thursday with Una continuing to be the hottest place at 42.2 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.

However, the minimum temperature decreased by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius after the rainfall accompanied by hailstorm lashed several parts of the hill state on Wednesday night, the Met department said.

Dalhousie received 44 mm rain on Wednesday night, followed by Kufri 21 mm, Kalpa 18.8 mm, Manali 18.2 mm, Keylong 15 mm, Bilaspur 9 mm and Kangra 4.2 mm.

The maximum temperature in Bilaspur was recorded at 39.9 degrees Celsius, followed by 39.2 degrees in Hamirpur, 38.4 degrees in Kangra, 36.6 degrees in Sundernagar, 36.1 degrees in Mandi and 35 degrees Celsius in Solan.

The state capital Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, while tourist place Manali recorded 24.8 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie 22.6 degrees Celsius and Kufri 17.7 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperature was recorded in the tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 2.5 degrees Celsius.

