Mayawati attacks PM Narendra Modi, says people don't want govt which asks youth to sell pakoras

national

Mayawati said 130 crore people, specially the educated youth and unemployed, do not want a government which has a wrong thinking

Mayawati. Pic/PTI

Lucknow: Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday said the people of the country do not want a government which asks educated youth to sell pakoras and tea and adopts "anti-people" policies.

The BSP president tweeted, "130 crore people, especially the educated youth and unemployed, do not want a government which has wrong thinking and instead of providing jobs forces them to sell pakoras and tea and do chowkidar and adopts similar anti-peoples policies."

à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ 130 à¤à¤°à¥à¤¡à¤¼ à¤à¤¨à¤¤à¤¾ à¤µ à¤à¤¾à¤¸à¤à¤° à¤à¤°à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¥à¤ à¤¶à¤¿à¤à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¯à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤ à¤µ à¤¬à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¤ à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤à¥à¤ªà¥ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤¤à¤ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤°à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤ªà¤à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤µ à¤à¤¾à¤¯ à¤¬à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤¤à¤¥à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤¦à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¦à¤¿ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤®à¤à¤¬à¥à¤° à¤à¤°à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤µ à¤µà¥à¤¸à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¤ à¤à¤¨à¤µà¤¿à¤°à¥à¤§à¥ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 23, 2019

In another tweet, she made an appeal to voters to take part in the ongoing polling for the third phase. "Vote is your invaluable constitutional right on the basis of which you can ensure a government of your choice which is in your interest and make your lives happy and prosperous," she said. Polling is underway in 10 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Earlier, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to keep his promises made to the people of Uttar Pradesh, BSP President Mayawati on Sunday said that those who voted him to power can also throw him out. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted: "PM Modi listened to his Mann ki Baat and did what he wanted. He selfishly declared his own caste as backward. But the BSP, SP and RLD listened to people's Mann ki Baat and respecting it formed an alliance in the interest of the country. While the people are excited about this alliance, the BJP is clearly frustrated."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates