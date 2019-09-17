The shocking exodus of the six MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party to join the ruling Congress in Rajasthan, has invited ire of the party supremo Mayawati on Tuesday as she as lashed out at the Congress.

The BSP leader in a series of tweets, slammed the Congress party, calling them irresponsible and cheat.

Another tweet by Mayawati saw the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh blaming Congress of hurting those who support the party.

She also accused the ruling party of remaining in opposition to the ideals of humanity propounded by Baba Saheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, further calling the situation disheartening and shameful.

In a shock to BSP, all six members of Rajasthan Assembly belonging to the party joined Congress on late Monday night.

According to PTI, the six BSP MLAs namely, Rajendra Gudd (Udaipurwati), Jogendra Singh Awana (Nadbai), Wajib Ali, Lakhan Singh Meena (Karoli), Sandeep Yadav (Tijara) and Deepchand Kheria (Kishangarhbas) took Congress membership on Sunday.

