MC Mary Kom rues lack of good sparing partners

Despite having three children and a new challenge coming in the form of the 51kg category to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Mary Kom is prepared to hire taller and stronger boys to prepare for her next challenge

MC Mary Kom during an event yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

India boxing great MC Mary Kom, who won her sixth World Championships gold in Delhi at the age of 35 last month, revealed yesterday that she struggles to get good sparing partners as no women boxers come forward to help her.

"It's very difficult to get partners (for practice). We don't have partners and there are no women boxers to help us. When the names of boxers were officially announced for the World Championships, those who not get a chance, ran away. They are interested in only their performances.

"Sirf mere liye accha ho, desh ke liye koi matlab nahi (my performance matters only, not the county). That's their mentality," Kom said on the sidelines of Indian Federation of Sports Gaming's launch of Stars of Tomorrow programme yesterday.

When asked about which boxers are not helping her, the 2012 London Olympics bronze medalist remarked: "I don't care about those who are not helping me. "I need tough sparing partners. How will you to improve your game if you have to practice against weaker partners?"

"I will plan properly. If my training partner is not available, I will hire boys taller and heavier than me like I did last in 2012 while preparing at Balewadi in Pune. If I have to achieve something I need to do this," she said. She is also not satisfied with the approach of the current boxers and pointed to inflated egos while fearing India's prospects.

