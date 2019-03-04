Meet Abhimanyu Dassani, the man who feels no pain in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

bollywood

The makers of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota have released a video introducing their lead actor Abhimanyu Dassani

Earlier, the team of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota had introduced Abhimanyu Dassani in a unique way by releasing the video where Radhika Madan introduces Abhimanyu taking a dig at nepotism.

The makers took to their official social media handle and shared the video, captioning it, "Mehnat Action Comedy Ab kya, 21st March ko 1st day, 1st show pe milenge! Introducing the man who feels no pain a.k.a. @Abhimannyu_D: http://bit.ly/IntroducingAbhimanyuDassani #MardKoDardNahiHota".

The introductory video shows Abhimanyu Dassani fighting with a villain and showing off his fighting skills, which have taken the video to the next level. The makers of the action-comic film are leaving no stone unturned in capturing social media's attention through their innovative and quirky creatives. The introductory video is yet another example.

The movie received a standing ovation during its screening at the Mami Film Festival. The movie has started making a name for itself even before its release. Revolving around a man with congenital insensitivity to pain, the film won the Midnight Madness Award at TIFF, emerging as the Desi Deadpool.

Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan will be seen packing a punch with unconventional martial arts in the gripping action sequences of the film. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is all set to hit the theatres onMarch 21, 2019.

Also read: This Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota creative features Radhika Madan in a Ninja avatar

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates