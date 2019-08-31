Meet Bros: Dhagala Lagli Kala is our way of paying tribute to Maharashtra

bollywood

Meet Bros at a concert. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Music composer duo Meet Bros, known for composing tracks like Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan and High Heels, have composed a Marathi track for their upcoming film, Dream Girl. It is a recreation of Dada Kondke's classic number, Dhagala Lagli Kala.

The duo says, "It's interesting that the people associated with this song are Punjabis. Kumaar has written it, Mika Singh and Jyotica Tangri have sung it, Ayushmann Khurrana is starring in it, we have composed and produced it, and Ekta Kapoor is releasing it. So all Punjabis have come together to make this song. It is our way to pay tribute to Maharashtra and its people. They have happily accepted us and allowed us to create magic with our work, so this is our way of saying thank you to them."

They add, "We have mostly done songs in Punjabi but we have also composed songs in other languages. We consider ourselves fortunate that we got an opportunity to work on this track. We hope it becomes a household song," they add.

Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa adds, "It's such an iconic song that we thought only Meet Bros can do justice to it. It's an old song but they have added a new touch to it."

