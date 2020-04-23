Meet Harsh Gawali a fitness enthusiast and model who has set the internet ablaze already

Harsh Gawali is a 24-year-old guy from Pune who kickstarted his career as a freelance model back in 2015. Currently working as a senior marketing operation analyst at one of the leading Edtech companies in India, Harsh has effortlessly balanced his life to dedicate time for his modelling career as well.

In addition to his modelling assignments, Harsh is a huge fitness enthusiast and athlete. Harsh, being a public figure always had to look fresh and fit. From his eating habits to waking up early in the morning and running and doing a proper workout, Harsh has to struggle hard in order to maintain himself.

Harsh Gawali is a former 55 kgs wrestler too and has achieved milestones in climbing some of the hardest pinnacles of Maharashtra. In addition, Harsh is also a trained cadet of Maharashtra Civil force and has served the rescue team lead during flood crises in Sangli and Kolhapur, 8 months ago when he led a team and successfully rescued 200+ people in 6 hours.

Harsh is a profound model and with his intense looks and perfectly shaped physique he has been drooled by many girls and his, Instagram is proof of it. With a well-built physique and great interest in sports, adventures, and fitness, Harsh has been a total inspiration for all the youngsters out there.

Harsh is a fitness phenomenon and pro-level combat athlete, with extensive knowledge about fitness, healthy lifestyle, personality development, and much more.

