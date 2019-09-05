Meet Lakshya, the fresh face who has been roped in for Dostana 2

Fans of Dostana can finally be excited about the second part of the movie. Dostana 2, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aryan, has got a fresh face on board and now we know his name. Karan Johar had earlier said that the makers would be bringing in a new actor for the movie, and the producer has finally revealed who it is.

Karan Johar took to social media to share pictures and the name of the newcomer. Karan captioned the post as: "Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome @itslakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onSep 4, 2019 at 7:01pm PDT

Well, we must say, Lakshya does look like one dashing newcomer! Lakshya will be sharing screen space with Kartik Aryan and Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2.

Dostana (2008) starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra, and was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Dostana 2 will be directed by newcomer Collin D'Cunha. Karan Johar had taken to Twitter to announce the lead cast of the movie, and also to announce that a fresh face would be coming on board.

The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!@apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/XtpSHGMUrv — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 27, 2019

Speaking about the movie, Janhvi Kapoor said in a recent interview, "I'm just really excited to be a part of this film! Not just because of what it's trying to say but also because the story is just so much fun. I'm happy we're talking about this subject more and more in cinema and normalising it."

Karan Johar, too, in a recent interview spoke about the film. He said, "I am excited to take the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi, and can't wait to create some desi boy-girl madness with them. This is Dharma Productions' first film with Kartik and we are looking forward to working with him. We will also be introducing a new male lead, who will join the incredible talent at our production house. Collin D'Cunha also makes his directorial debut with Dostana 2."

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl posters out now!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates