Meet Ranbir Kapoor, the soothsayer

Ranbir Kapoor thinks post-production of Brahmastra will take time



Ranbir Kapoor

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, was announced with a release date of August 15, 2019. Sources suggest that Kapoor is unsure about the movie wrapping up in time.

"The filming of a few scenes is taking long, as neither Ranbir nor Alia worked on a project like this before. Ranbir also thinks that the post-production work will take long," says a source.

