Meet the newest member of Sonakshi Sinha's family

Sonakshi recently welcomed a new member to the Sinha household - a cute little puppy. Kicking off your mid week's blues, the 'Dabangg' star posted adorable pictures of the "brat" on her official Instagram account, alongside a sweet caption that read, "Say hello to the newest member of the Sinha household. This brat is Bronze. (He's come to the right house because look at him pose!)"

In the first picture, Bronze can be seen sitting on the floor and the second picture shows the cute pup snuggled up on the floor. The third picture which features Sonakshi posing for a selfie with her baby pup who is peacefully sleeping on her lap will surely brighten up your day!

The 31-year-old actor, all excited and elated, put out a series of pictures and videos of the playful Bronze on her Instagram story as well. The 'Lootera' actor is known to be a dog lover and has always voiced support for the animals. She also campaigned for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in the past.

On the work front, Sonakshi has two big releases in 2019 including multi-starrer 'Kalank' which will hit the big screens on April 19, and star-studded 'Mission Mangal' which is slated to release on independence day next year.

