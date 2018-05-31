Meet Zaheer Iqbal. He'll be launched by Salman Khan in Bollywood

The still-untitled film is a love story set in the backdrop of Kashmir. Nitin Kakkar of Filmistaan fame will direct the film



Salman Khan and Zaheer Iqbal. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BeingSalmanKhan

Bollywood's Bhai, Salman Khan, is all set to give yet another new face to the Bollywood industry - Zaheer Iqbal. The still-untitled film is a love story set in the backdrop of Kashmir. Nitin Kakkar of Filmistaan fame will direct the film.

The news was shared by Taran Adarsh, an Indian film critic on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "Salman Khan launches Zaheer Iqbal... The film is not titled yet... A love story set in Kashmir... Produced by Salman Khan Films, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde... Directed by Nitin Kakkar... Shoot begins in September 2018".

In a tweet on Thursday morning Salman Khan introduced Zaheer like this - "How these kids grow up so soon... always keep giving your best Zahero no matter what. Stand tall and always bend backwards for those you love and those who love you, Yeh yaad rakhna that the most important thing in life is respect and loyalty."

How these kids grow up so soon... ALWAYS keep giving your best #ZAHERO no matter what. Stand tall and always bend backwards for those u love and those who love u, Yeh yaad rakhna that the most important thing in life is Respect and Loyalty. @iamzahero pic.twitter.com/xmn3RXklRk — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 31, 2018

A day before, on Wednesday, Salman had teased his fans with a picture of a kid. Along with the picture he wrote:

Being Launched Tomorrow ... KAL dekhte hai yeh ladka AAJ kaise dikhta hai ... pic.twitter.com/2VpmWvD9J8 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 30, 2018

The film will be produced by Salman Khan Films, Murad Khetani, and Ashwin Varde. The shoot is scheduled to begin in September 2018.

