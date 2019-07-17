Member of Neeraj Bawana gang arrested with pistol and two magazines in New Delhi

crime

The Delhi police recovered an imported pistol and two magazines, loaded with five live cartridges

On Tuesday, the Delhi police arrested a member of the Neeraj Bawana gang with a pistol, the police said. The accused, identified as Bhanu Malik (27), is a resident of Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed from Prahaladpur village, they said.

In a similar incident, the Delhi Police apprehended Ikrar Ahmed, a robber who is facing charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The 36-year-old robber was caught by Delhi police near Tiz Hazari of the national capital. A pistol and 4 live cartridges have been recovered from him.

Ikrar was wanted in an MCOCA case of PS Jagatpuri, registered against the infamous 'Namastey Gang' and several other cases.

Ahmed (36), is a resident of New Mustfabad area of Delhi and was previously involved in over two dozen criminal cases of robbery, snatching, Arms Act and assault on police.

In another incident, at least six inmates and two prison officials were injured when members of two notorious gangs allegedly clashed in Ambala central jail. According to the police, about 50 inmates of Bishnoi and Rana gangs thrashed each other outside their barracks in the jail on Thursday evening.

The gangs allegedly threw stones, bricks and used the branches of trees as sticks to hit each other. The police said the jail officials were injured when they intervened and tried to stop the fight. On a complaint of the deputy superintendent of the jail, a case was registered Friday against 84 inmates of both the groups at Baldev Nagar police station in Ambala.

The jail officials persuaded the agitated inmates and later the police was also alerted. Superintendent of Ambala Central Jail Lakhwinder Singh Barar said the jail authorities have filed a complaint against the members of both the groups. The situation in the jail is now under control, he added.

