Men molest Satara scholar's wife, attack him and brother after altercation

A scholar of Tata Institute of Social Sciences and his brother were attacked by a group of people following a spat between them related to the molestation of his wife and another family member.

The scholar who lives in the TISS hostel was at his village, Satara due to the lockdown. He told Mumbai Mirror that his and his brother’s family had gone on a short trip to a nearby, waterfall-side place where the altercation took place after which they were attacked.

“Our farmland is in the adjoining village," he told Mirror. “I had gone to our farm with my wife, children and my brother’s family. We decided to go to a nearby waterfall from there. There was a group of men who were moving uncomfortably close to us. One of them touched my wife inappropriately on her shoulder. We immediately got out of the water but the men kept calling us back in.”

He added, “They said they knew us. We had an altercation with them and a minor scuffle but the matter was settled there.”

The family, later, went on to have lunch and begin their journey back home when a group of men armed with sticks and rods waylaid them. They hurled casteist abuses at them and they were offended with the brothers for not complying with them earlier.

The group attacked the scholar and also his brother with a stone, who is undergoing treatment in hospital. As people gathered around the scene, the assailants fled. As per Mumbai Mirror, barring on Dalit accomplice, the others attackers were Marathas.

The Phaltan rural police registered an FIR on Monday under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 354 (outraging modesty) and under section 3 of the Atrocity Act for intentional insult, abusing a member of the Schedule Caste and using words and/or acts or gestures of a sexual nature towards an SC woman.

