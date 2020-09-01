Search

Mild intensity earthquake in Koyna region of Satara

Published: 01 September, 2020 11:10 IST | PTI | Satara

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, the official from the district administration said.

An earthquake of 2.6 magnitude hit the Koyna dam region in Maharashtra's Satara district on
Tuesday morning, an official said.

"The 2.6 magnitude quake occurred at 7.16 am and its epicentre was eight km from the Koyna dam," he said.

(More details awaited).

