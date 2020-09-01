Mild intensity earthquake in Koyna region of Satara

This images has been used for representational purpose

An earthquake of 2.6 magnitude hit the Koyna dam region in Maharashtra's Satara district on

Tuesday morning, an official said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, the official from the district administration said.

"The 2.6 magnitude quake occurred at 7.16 am and its epicentre was eight km from the Koyna dam," he said.

(More details awaited).

