Mental Hai Kya: Amyra Dastur shoots for additional scenes to enhance the flow of story

bollywood

Amyra Dastur on enjoying increased screen time in Mental Hai Kya

With Mental Hai Kya slated to release in May, the unit of the Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer has been busy with the patchwork shoot. It has now emerged that the team has gone back to the studio to film additional scenes with Amyra Dastur, who plays Rao's love interest, thus increasing her screen time in the thriller.

Also Read: Amyra Dastur: It's fun to transform, play different personalities

Confirming the news, Dastur tells mid-day, "When the team sat on the editing table, they realised that they needed additional scenes to enhance the flow of the narrative and to help the audience understand the story better. So, we shot for some fresh scenes."

Thrilled to share screen space with Ranaut and Rao in the movie, the actor says the recently shot sequences will highlight her character's relationship with Ranaut. "The makers felt that a few extra scenes would help establish the bond between Kangana and my character. Working with Kangana and Raj has been a dream come true."

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut on the set of Mental Hai Kya in Andheri

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates