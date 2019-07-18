Mentally challenged tries to jump off flyover in Rajendranagar

national

The man is currently in police custody

Representational image

Hyderabad: A mentally challenged man allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping off a flyover on Thursday in the Rajendranagar area of Hyderabad. "He was rescued by the locals when he was trying to jump off the flyover. Our patrolling team in the area was alerted of the same," Inspector of Police G Suresh said.

The man is around 25-years-old. "I read in the news that whoever jumps off the flyover will get an SUV car. I have a Bachelors of Commerce degree. I am married and have a child," the young man is seen telling the locals in a video. "He is mentally challenged and belongs to Bihar. He is not telling his name, let alone explaining why he attempted to commit suicide. He is not saying clearly. We are trying to locate his family so we can hand him over to his parents," Suresh added. The man is currently in police custody.

In another incident, a woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building with her two-year-old daughter following a minor quarrel with her husband, the police stated. While the woman died on spot, her daughter has sustained injuries. The toddler has been admitted to a private hospital and her mother's body has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for an autopsy.

The police suspect that a quarrel with her husband may have triggered the woman to take the drastic step. "Our primary investigation report says, the victim had asked her husband to take her to function to which he refused. This might have forced her to take this extreme step. Otherwise, they were a happy couple and had recently gone on a Srilanka trip" said inspector of Police, Lakshmi Narayana. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI