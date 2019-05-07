Met Gala 2019: Natasha Poonawalla makes heads turn in embellished gown

famous-personalities

Peter Dundas kept in mind the theme of the event, camp, which called for theatrical designs and came up with a crystal embellished gown for Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla. Pic/VogueIndia's Instagram

Natasha Poonawalla, wife of billionaire Adar Poonawalla, makes heads turn at most events that she attends. For the Met Gala 2019 event, Natasha Poonawalla wore a customised Dundas dress.

Peter Dundas kept in mind the theme of the event, camp, which called for theatrical designs and came up with a crystal embellished gown for the philanthropist. Poonawalla wore a crystal embellished mini dress with a detachable draped icy-blue skirt. She accessorized her look with a silver belt. A diamond maangtika and tie-up sandals accentuated her look.

This year saw not just one but four Indian celebrities at the Met Gala. Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Isha Ambani being the other three.

Natasha Poonawalla has been to the Met Gala before in a quirky strapless dress. She uploaded the picture on her Instagram handle recently hinting at a comeback.

In March 2019, Poonawalla aced the classy ballroom gown look with elegance and poise for Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's party. She was seen in a blush pink flowy gown detailed with a wine colour ribbon around her bust and waist. Her royal gown also had dainty floral patterns of dark wine red and pink to compliment the blush gown.

Met Gala's 2019 theme has no resemblance to the literal meaning of 'Camp' that involves pitching a tent. The theme is rather taken from American writer-filmmaker Susan Sontag's essay 'Notes on Camp' from 1964, which begins by defining the term as "its love of the unnatural, of artifice and exaggeration." Here the term is not in relation to beauty but with the degree of stylization, the degree of artifice.

The essay continues in 58 bullet points that just converge to one single term, 'Camp'. Susan explained that not everything can be 'camp' but a lot of things can be 'campy' which may include songs, films, costumes and people, all can be confined to 'Camp'. Susan also threw light upon some of her preferred examples, 'Swan Lake', 'King Kong'. Susan highlighted in her essay that 'spirit of extravagance' is the hallmark of 'Camp' and so does the brand Viktor & Rolf, which has imbibed the theme in their large tiered gowns with phrases like 'Less is More'.

Celebrities are buckling up for their Met Gala looks. Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga have already shared their pre-Gala preparation with the fans.

