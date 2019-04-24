MeToo: Sajid Khan to direct film for John Abraham after the ban lift?

bollywood

As John Abraham is currently shooting for Pagalpanti in London, he will act on it once he is back

John Abraham and Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan, who was accused of sexual harassment by three women in the wake of the #MeToo movement, has pitched a film to John Abraham's production house. It is learnt that several meetings have taken place. The comedy will also star Johnny boy.

As the actor is currently shooting for Pagalpanti in London, he will act on it once he is back. Sajid told hitlist, "I am under suspension and not working for the last six months. I want to respectfully finish it and then consider work."

Also Read: Farah Khan on Sajid Khan's #MeToo cases: Heartbreaking time for family

The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association has banned Sajid for a year owing to his alleged sexual misconduct. John's production house, too, denied the news. But an actor close to Sajid informs, "He will be a part of the project whenever it sees the light of day."

For the unversed, Sajid Khan was suspended for one year by Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) over the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by several women following an investigation.

IFTDA said acting on the recommendations of the Internal Complaints Committee's (ICC), it has suspended Sajid's membership for a period of one year with immediate effect, which will be reviewed after a year, the organisation said in a statement.

Three women, including a journalist and two actors, have accused Sajid of sexual harassment.

Also Read: #MeToo: Lara had complained Sajid Khan was rude to a co-star from 'Housefull', says Mahesh Bhupathi

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates