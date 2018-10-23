MeToo: Tanushree Dutta takes on Rakhi Sawant

bollywood

In an interview, Rakhi Sawant said that Tanushree Dutta has levelled fake allegations against Nana Patekar.

Tanushree Dutta and Rakhi Sawant

Tanushree Dutta has filed a Rs 10 crore defamation case on Rakhi Sawant. Her advocate Nitin Satpute said a criminal and civil defamation case had been filed against Sawant for maligning Dutta's character and image.

In an interview, Rakhi said that Tanushree has levelled fake allegations against Nana Patekar. Rakhi has reportedly said, "Tanushree Dutta has gone mad. She was in a coma for 10 years. She has returned from America because she has exhausted all her money and has no work. She is doing all this for publicity."

In a major development in Tanushree's molestation case against actor Patekar, the police have officially procured the original letter Dutta had given to Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) a day after the incident occurred in 2008. Sources revealed the police will also record the statement of representatives of CINTAA, in office in 2008, to know the findings of the Association's official probe in the case.

The #MeToo movement in India sparked when Tanushree Dutta came forward to renew allegations against Nana Patekar over an incident that happened in 2008. Since then, a number of women have come forward with complaints against names like Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Vikas Bahl, Subhash Kapoor, Kailash Kher and Sajid Khan.

