mid-day Garden Audit: Yes you read it right! Bhandup's Paranjape Garden is in perfect condition

Paranjape Garden in Bhandup East is in excellent condition, barring a few problems. We then can't help but wonder why the municipal corporation hasn't emulated its own example of proper maintenance at its other green spaces

Paranjape Garden is loved by young and old alike for being well maintained

Enclosed by residential buildings from all sides, Paranjape Garden in Bhandup East is an oasis in the middle. It is known for its good maintenance. Yes, you read that right.

Spread across 3,300 square metres, it is used by thousands of morning walkers, joggers and children, who have a big section to themselves complete with play equipment.

Many hits

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed a contractor who has kept two people for the place's upkeep — a caretaker who doubles up as a security guard and a cleaner-cum-gardener — and between themselves they have been doing a commendable job, going by the state, and appearance, of things.

When mid-day visited the place, we found it clean, plants and trees pruned and benches in a good condition. Being the only green space in the area, it is also visited by many people from the neighbouring Kanjurmarg village.

A regular visitor said, "Parents and children love it here, and it's relaxing for senior citizens as well. The best thing about this place is that unlike other BMC gardens, which are more concrete than green, this one is full of lush plants and trees." There is also a small composting pit on the premises for processing garden waste, like tree branches and dry leaves.



Having a huge play area as well as a composting pit. Pics/Datta Kumbhar

A few misses

There are, however, a few issues, which, if solved, can take the place and its maintenance to greater heights. There are no toilets here, and children and senior citizens are the most affected by it. Authorities reason that because the space is not huge, it's been difficult to plot toilets on the premises, but locals say that just by having at least one loo, it will make the place more convenient for many people.

Visitors also want a clean and hygienic drinking water facility here. A senior civic official said, "It is the only garden in the area and has good facilities for joggers and children."

Also Read: mid-day Garden Audit: Hemant Karkare Udyan transforms into a crime hotspot at night