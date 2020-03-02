Mumbai University B.ED. degrees on sale!

Ashok Nazare, proprietor of Indian Institute of Skills Training Academy at Borivli, with a mark sheet of Himalayan Garhwal University in the foreground

The future of India's education system, beleaguered by rampant corruption at the hands of private coaching classes and MU-affiliated colleges, may be at stake. mid-day, in a 15-day investigation, has unearthed a rotten system where candidates clear exams, procure proxies and get Bachelors of Education (B. Ed.) degrees without attending college. This is being done with the help of private coaching centres, a few colleges and apparently Mumbai University staff. For lakhs of rupees, private coaching classes get candidates admitted to colleges they have tie-ups with. Candidates are assured they won't have to attend class as the attendance is 'managed' and are told to do whatever they want with the free time.

Such a B. Ed. degree costs Rs 1.75 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh. If a candidate does not want to appear for exams, a proxy candidate is arranged for all four semesters for a total fee of Rs 4 lakh.

If candidates want backdated degrees, that can be arranged too — with the two-year teaching course being reduced to a commodity. Mid-day visited four coaching classes in the city, offering various services at various costs. At several instances, mid-day raised doubts about the system being foolproof and was met with confidence from the proprietors — a result of everyone involved in the system being paid.

For instance, Neera Bandhane, a counselor at Aristo Academy located right opposite MU's Kalina campus's main gate, told mid-day, "The money we get from you, some of it goes to the college, some to the examiner, some to the proxy candidate, and some to the university staff. Everyone must be paid something."

While Raj Giri of Fusion Science Classes, when asked if students will be made to attend college after securing the admission, said, "This has never happened in eight years. Why would it happen now?"

On the other hand, the proprietor of Indian Institute of Skills Training Academy, Ashok Nazare claimed to be providing certificates for other courses too. "We are already issuing certificates for Bachelors in Science and many other courses. You will get an original certificate," he said during mid-day's visit.

An official from MU said, "75 per cent attendance is mandatory to appear for any exam, including B.Ed. If anyone is encouraging a candidate not to attend classes for our regular course, it means it is illegal."

"If anyone approaches us with a complaint against a college arranging proxy candidates, the Board of Examination and the Unfair Means Committee of MU will take strict action to stop this unfair practice," the official said.

Another senior official from MU said, "If we come to know of any irregularities at a college, we will take strict action as per the University's rules. Also, a criminal case will be registered against those from Mumbai University if they are involved in arranging proxy candidates for any exams."

Dr. Preeti Verma, Professor at SNDT Women's University's Department of Special Education told mid-day, "80 per cent attendance in theory is mandatory and if students avail sick leaves, they have to produce medical certificates. While practical classes require 100 per cent attendance."

"This is a wrong practice widely seen in north India in states like Haryana and Rajasthan. I have heard that the management of a few private colleges encourages non-attendance in the B.Ed. course. I don't know how such colleges manage the attendance when officials from the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) visit them," Verma said when told about the scam unearthed by mid-day.

Expressing alarm over the issue, Verma said, "Teaching is a profession that shapes the future of a child. What education will such teachers provide to students if they haven't attended a single lecture? This is as dangerous as an untrained person posing as a medical practitioner and treating patients."

Aristo Academy, Kalina

Sunil Fonseca, at Aristo Academy

The Aristo Academy, located right opposite MU's main entrance, manages attendance and provides a genuine B.Ed. degree for Rs 1.75 lakh. mid-day visited the coaching class on February 13 and 26.

First visit

mid-day: Sir, I want a B.Ed. degree.

Sunil Fonseca (one of the partners at Aristo Academy): Hojayega. The admission process is about to begin at MU; I will tell you the entire process.

mid-day: But I will not be able to attend college as I am working.

Sunil Fonseca: Your attendance will be managed. You will have to attend class once a week at my coaching centre if you wish. The classes will be arranged by the college.

You need to pay Rs 15,000 at the time of enrolment, Rs 60,000 after you clear the Common Entrance Test (CET), and Rs 1 lakh in four instalments, after you are given a hall ticket for each of the four semester exams.

mid-day: My financial situation is not good. Can you offer a discount?

Sunil Fonseca: We are going to hike the prices. If you come in March, you will be charged R2 lakh.

mid-day: Will the certificate be original?

Sunil Fonseca: Yes, let me show you.

mid-day: How do you have these certificates?

Sunil Fonseca: These certificates belong to those who haven't paid the last instalment. Pay R15,000 and get yourself enrolled. The fees will increase later.

mid-day: I can't pay Rs 1.75 lakh. It is a little costly.

Sunil Fonseca: But this is the same as college fees.

mid-day: Sir, will I get in trouble for being absent?

Sunil Fonseca: What trouble? You are doing this legally.

mid-day: But my attendance will be zero.

Sunil Fonseca: But that's what everyone does. Who goes to college? You need to go to college only during the internship.

Second visit



mid-day: I want to enquire about B.Ed. degree

Neera Bandhane (employee): There are two types of B.Ed. courses. One is without CET and another is with CET.

mid-day: CET is compulsory, right?

Neera Bandhane: Yes, but there some candidates who do not wish to appear for CET. In that case, you can get a B.Ed. degree in a year.

mid-day: But the duration is two years, right?

Neera Bandhane: Yes, but we have tied up with some colleges who keep a few seats reserved for us. That's where we accommodate students.

mid-day: So, I can get a B.Ed. degree by the end of this year?

Neera Bandhane: Yes, your admission can be backdated so that you get a degree by the end of 2020.

mid-day: How much would it cost?

Neera Bandhane: Rs 2.50 lakh

mid-day: Are these extra charges?

Neera Bandhane: No, total cost is R2.50 lakh. We will provide you with study material and sample question papers.

mid-day: Will I be given an original B.Ed. degree of Mumbai University?

Neera Bandhane: Yes, there is nothing illegal. The certificates will be original.

mid-day: We won't have to attend classes, will we?

Neera Bandhane: No.

mid-day: Will I have to appear for exams?

Neera Bandhane: Yes. If you want to do nothing and just want a B.Ed. certificate, it will cost you R4 lakh.

mid-day: And how do we have to pay?

Neera Bandhane: In instalments. You pay 50 per cent of the amount now and pay the rest when you come to collect the degree.

mid-day: Will I not have to sit for the exams?

Neera Bandhane: You are paying Rs 4 lakh. Why will you be asked to sit for exams?

mid-day: That means a proxy candidate can be arranged?

Neera Bandhane: Yes. The money we get from you, some of it goes to the college, some to the examiner, some to the proxy candidate, and some to the university staff. Everyone must be paid something.

mid-day: But how do we know that the degree certificate is a genuine on from MU, despite a Rs 4 lakh payment?

Neera Bandhane: We will give you a receipt. Moreover, you all have our contact numbers. What else do you need? What you can also do is pay R1 lakh as advance and pay the remaining R3 lakh while collecting the degree. Sunil sir will also give you a verbal assurance. I am a counselor here and he is the owner. You will have to speak to Sunil sir for discount.

Indian Institute of Skills Training Academy, Borivli

Ashok Nazare, proprietor of Indian Institute of Skills Training Academy

'Chinta karvani nahi. All things are managed here'

The Indian Institute of Skills Training Academy is located at Saraswati Bhavan, Ganjawala Lane, Borivli West. mid-day visited this centre on February 28. This centre offers admission to and degree certificate of not only B.Ed., but various courses at the Himalayan Garhwal University of Uttarakhand.

mid-day: I wanted to pursue a full-time B.Ed. course.

Ashok Nazare: Have you completed 10th (SSC), 12th (HSC) and graduation?

mid-day: Yes.

Ashok Nazare:Yes, you can do this course. The B.Ed. course is a two-year course costing Rs 1.40 lakh per year. For two years it will cost around R2.50 lakh and we will get the certificate verified.

mid-day: Will I have to attend class?

Ashok Nazare:No. You don't have to attend class, except during the last semester for two days. You will have to appear for the exam at the university.

mid-day: What if I fail in exam?

Ashok Nazare: We will give you the syllabus.

mid-day: Is this university approved by the UGC (University Grants Commission)?

Ashok Nazare: Yes, it is the Himalayan Garhwal University and it is UGC approved. If you go looking for a job, they are bound to ask you why after studying in Mumbai all your life, you went to Uttarakhand for B.Ed.. You can answer that you were working in Uttarakhand for two to three years and decided to pursue a B.Ed. course. You can also say that you went to the university, have seen its campus and gave the exam. During the last semester, you will have to attend class for a couple of days. This is when you will get your card. If you not able to go there, we will manage it.

mid-day: Who will appear for the exam?

Ashok Nazare:We have writers. They will write your papers.

mid-day: That means I don't have to appear for the exams of the B.Ed. course?

Ashok Nazare:No you don't have to appear for exams.

mid-day: Can I get a back-dated certificate of 2018-19 and 2019-20?

Ashok Nazare: Yes, you have to pay R3,000 extra for backdated certificates. You can also pay the fees in instalments.

mid-day: Will I get an original B.Ed. degree certificate?

Ashok Nazare: We are already issuing certificates for Bachelors in Science and many other courses. You will get an original certificate. We have branches in Borivli, Dadar and Thane. You don't even have to give the CET exam for this course.

mid-day: Will I be caught anywhere?

Ashok Nazare:You are a Gujarati, right? Chinta karvani nahi. We will manage everything.

Career Academy, Bhayandar

Shubham Jaiswal at Career Academy, Bhayandar

'Don't attend class, appear for exam'

Career Academy is located at Ostwal Shopping Centre in Bhayandar East. During the visit on February 25, mid-day spoke to a 25-year-old man, Shubham Jaiswal, who claimed to be the youngest GST inspector. He claimed that he is posted at Bandra Kurla Complex and has been running the classes to assist his father, who is the legal proprietor of Career Academy.

Shubham Jaiswal: You need not attend classes at college for B.Ed., but you need to appear for the exam and you will get a degree for the regular course. After you enrol with our classes, we will provide you with study material and train you for the CET. We charge Rs 15,000 plus GST charges for the course. After you clear the CET, you will be admitted to a college in Bhayandar. The annual course fee at the college is Rs 75,000, which comes up to R1.50 lakh for two years.

Fusion Science Classes, Dahisar



Raj Giri (left) and Sushant Das at Fusion Science Classes in Dahisar East

'Sit at home, study, or do what you want'

At the Fusion Science Classes in Dahisar East on February 25, mid-day spoke to Sushant Das and Raj Giri, who run the centre in a partnership.

mid-day: I need to know about B.Ed. degree classes and facilities.

Sushant Das: This is a full-time, two-year course, neither part-time, nor distance education, nor a correspondence course. But we will provide you a facility wherein you will not have to attend classes in college.

However, you will have to appear for the exams each semester.

There are four semesters, each will cost you Rs 40,000, and total fee would be R1.60 lakh for the two-year course. Before that, you must pay Rs 2,000 for a form and appear for CET exam.

mid-day: Which college will I get admitted to?

Sushant Das: It depends on your CET score. But you will definitely get admission as we have reserved 25 seats in colleges. And your attendance will be managed. You can sit at home, study, or do whatever you want.

mid-day: What if I am forced to attend classes after taking admission?

Raj Giri: This has never happened in eight years. Why would it happen now?

Sushant Das: It won't happen. You won't have to go to college, except for a couple of times to sign some papers.

Raj Giri: You just have to appear for the exams. You need not worry about the attendance as we will manage everything. Your enrolment, hall tickets, mark sheet, etc. will be similar to what regular students get.

Enroling through our reference helps you manage the attendance. We collaborate with five to six colleges in Mumbai.

