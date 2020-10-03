Mid-day investigation: Despite ban, gyms in Vasai and MMR operate illegally

Although the government is yet to give its nod for gyms to restart, many gyms in the metropolitan region have 'managed' to resume their business after bribing cops and civic officials. During mid-day's investigation, gym employees said that without this arrangement, they would never have been allowed to resume their work in a pandemic.

Most fitness centres cited helplessness for having resumed operations as they have no other income source.

However, the threat of COVID-19 also looms large in areas like Vasai-Virar where every day, an average of 200 people are testing positive. In the past seven days, civic data shows that 30 people have died in Vasai-Virar. During a visit to several fitness centres, mid-day found a few of them functioning with limited clients. Trainers do not allow more than 10 people. None of those working out was wearing face masks. Trainers said that people run out of breath while training.

Elite Fitness Club in Virar

This fitness centre is located on an arterial road in Virar where police claim that they are conducting regular patrols but business is operating as usual in broad daylight. Popularly known as EFC, the fitness centre is providing its services to old members, is enrolling new ones and is also giving receipts for the same. They also give a two-day free trial. "At present, we have stopped new memberships as the gym unofficially started three days ago. But we are taking R1,500 per member to continue their workout. We only allow 10 members at a time," said Shakeer, the manager at EFC.

When asked about the threat of raids and the action that clients will also have to face, Shakeer said, "Aisa kuch nahin hoga, sir… sab manage karke khola gaya hai. Our gym operates between 5.30 am and 8 pm daily. Before the pandemic, we had five to six trainers. Today we have two trainers in each batch that lasts for an hour."

The unisex gym has kept hand sanitiser at the entrance and has stopped steam baths. Members have also been told to bring their own napkins, water bottle, shoes and sanitiser. "Masks cannot be used during workouts as the heartbeat increases while exercising. My boss has been told to shut the gym after sunset," Shakeer said.

One Rep Max Fitness Hub, Virar

One Rep Max Fitness Hub in Virar. Pics/HANIF PATEL

According to trainer Rocky Bagul, seven to eight people are allowed to exercise at one time. "There are four trainers at this gym. We recommend clients to get a personal trainer to meet our expenses. We were not given salaries during the lockdown. For a membership, the cost is R5,000 per person and without one it costs R1,500," said Bagul. "The gym resumed two months ago. During the lockdown, only the gym owner, his partner, wife and child used to work out here. I used to train them," Bagul added.

When mid-day visited the gym, all slots were full.

Cerejo 11 Fitness, Vasai (West)





People work out at Cerejo 11 Fitness in Vasai

This gym checks its clients' temperature and oxygen levels at the reception. This gym is located right opposite the Ambadi police chowki in Vasai. It resumed operations recently. "Earlier, we used to function 24x7. Amid the pandemic, we have been functioning between 6 am and 3 pm daily for the past one month," said Laxman Chikane, a trainer.



A counsellor at Cerejo 11 Fitness

When asked if they are scared of police, Laxman said, "We have taken permission to run the gym. Why will they force us to shut down when they come here every day to work out? Three policemen come in the morning and two come in the afternoon. One officer Sunil Jadhav from Ambadi police chowki comes here to work out. His friends also come here. Right now, two of his friends are working out at the gym," said Laxman.



Sanitiser at the reception of Cerejo 11 Fitness

A counsellor at the gym said, "You need to come here in batches between 6 am and 3 pm. Our gym was shut during the lockdown. We have more than 4,500 members who had been regularly asking us to reopen. This is why our boss resumed the business. Unlike others, we have extended our clients' membership.

Ops at own risk in Panvel

The central government permitted gyms to reopen on August and as such, many owners have been asking the state government to let them resume. mid-day visited several gyms in Panvel and found that they are taking on new members. Some have been running them for a couple of months saying that the Centre has already permitted reopening.

At Body Intensity gym in old Panvel, which resumed a month ago, the gym manager said, "The central government has already allowed yoga centres and gyms to reopen. I have written to the Panvel Municipal Corporation informing them about the activities. The corporation told me to run the gym at my own risk and ensure all COVID protocols are followed. We have taken all measures and there's not a single positive case. We had no option but to reopen as the closure had been for too long."



Out Raw gym in old Panvel

At another well-known gym, Out Raw at Karnala Sports Academy in the area in old Panvel, the manager said, "We have sanitisers and check oxygen levels every day. Only three to four people are allowed at one time. If there are extra people, we take them outside to the open gym. The government has allowed open gyms to operate so there is no problem at all from the administration."

What the association says

The president of Maharashtra Gym Owner Association, Mahendra Chavhan, said, "I don't find anything wrong if the gym owners have discreetly resumed their businesses without the state government's okay. The prime minister has been telling people to stay healthy and fit to fight COVID, but how will India remain fit if people do not exercise?"

"Does the state government want people to exercise on the road? There is nothing wrong if a few gym owners have started their business. But gym members should wear a mask and gloves while working out," Chavhan said.

