mid-day's 39th anniversary: Ms Silversmith

Inspired by India's tradition of metallurgy, a designer brings dynamism to sterling silver and wows Hollywood

Suhani Parekh's training in fine art and sculpture comes handy when she treats jewellery like architectural pieces you can wear

Suhani Parekh, 27

Jewellery designer

At the 2018 TV BAFTAs held in London on May 14, The Crown's leading queen Claire Foy arrived in a sleek off-shoulder ivory Rosetta Getty dress accessorised with a Time's Up badge, and a Fine C cuff by Suhani Parekh. Perhaps the only young Indian talent to have found whole-hearted endorsement from Hollywood's A-listers including Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, and in India for Kareena Kapoor-Khan, Sonam K Ahuja, Deepika Padukone, Parekh carries little of the weight on her slight shoulders.

Perfectly pitched for the "new-age" market, her designs integrate elements of the German Bauhaus movement with Japanese minimalism. And there you have affordable luxury body pieces, designed to be worn according to personal whim and schedule. "In Japanese, Misho is an ancient bonsai technique where you grow a bonsai from tree seeds. The idea resonated with me since it spoke of taking the seed of an idea and turning it into something tangible," she explains.

Inspired interpretations of form and texture breathe life into her jewellery pieces crafted from silver and gold. The label's hallmarks include classic rings, ear cuffs, studs, hoops and chandelier earrings. Looking into the future, Parekh says, "The next step for us are sunglasses in silver, and fine jewellery in 14K gold with diamonds. We plan to launch in September."

Interestingly, Parekh studied sculpture, not jewellery design, at Goldsmiths College in London. But the skill set came handy when she launched her label, Misho. "We were fortunate to find instant visibility via fashion magazines at home and in Paris merely three months post the launch of our label," says the designer who divides her time between her home in Shivaji Park and London.

Whether it's with a silver ear cuff or media strategy, Parekh likes to keep it simple. And so, her Instagram account is far from cluttered with back to back posts, although she insists it's so effective in reaching clients and media, "who needs PR?"