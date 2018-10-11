Mid-day.com impact: Mumbai's garbage collectors get face masks and hand gloves from BMC

national

Mid-day.com's impactful interview with a BMC cleanup marshall catches the attention of the civic body. As a result, the sweepers are provided with gloves and face masks

Dadarao Patekar and other cleanup marshals being provided with face masks and hand gloves post their interview with Mid-day had went viral

mid-day.com impact>> In the ongoing mid-day.com series 'Heroes of Mumbai,' we showcased BMC cleanup marshal, Dadarao Patekar, who has been sweeping and cleaning the streets of Mumbai for over two decades. In the interview, the sweeper-turned cleanup marshal, Dadarao Patekar shared his grievances of how the sweepers and the garbage collectors lacked basic safety equipment such as face masks and hand gloves required for their daily job.

The interview had a huge impact after it was showcased online on mid-day.com, with BMC, the civic body of Mumbai where Dadarao is employed taking notice of the ordeal and swinging into action. As a result, Dadarao and many other sweepers and clean up marshalls were provided with face masks and hand gloves by the BMC.

The video of Dadarao's story in 'Heroes of Mumbai' series has gone viral. After receiving the face mask and hand gloves an elated Dadarao said, "After seeing our interview on mid-day.com, Satyajit Patil, who is the head of M-ward, Chembur provided us with face masks, hand gloves and other safety tools on September 29."

An elated Dadarao went on to add, "Our video interview with mid-day.com has become viral and it is in the phones of every BMC official."

Dadarao Babarao Patekar, a resident of Shivaji Nagar, Chembur has been cleaning the streets of Mumbai for 22 years. He never wanted to become a sweeper and a cleanup marshal but he had to take up this work due to lack of education and other job opportunities.

In the interview with mid-day online Dadarao shares his ordeal, "As a cleanup marshal, we must be provided with hand gloves and face masks, and during the monsoon season gumboots and raincoats. But since we are employed on a contractual basis none of the basic safety equipment is provided to us.”

He further added, "Since we collect garbage, we are exposed to health hazards, and lack of basic safety equipment makes us vulnerable to diseases.”

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates