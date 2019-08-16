Mika Singh shares video of him chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after ban

bollywood

Mika Singh faced action from AICWA after he performed at an event organised in Pakistan.

Days after Mika Singh was banned by the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) for performing at a wedding in Pakistan, the singer uploaded a video taken from the Attari border which shows him chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram".

Uploading the video on his social media handle, Mika Singh wrote, "Bharat Mata ki Jai! Thank you, everyone, for such a warm welcome. Happy Independence Day once again and salute to our jawans. They aren't able to celebrate any festival, all to make our lives better. Jai hind".

Mika Singh faced action from AICWA after he performed at an event organised by former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf's close relative.

Mika's performance, which included a 14-member troupe, took place in Karachi, Pakistan on August 8. This high profile wedding raised eyebrows when news started spreading that the bride's father, Adnan Asad, is reportedly a cousin of former Pakistan President, General Pervez Musharraf. Mika and his crew were given a 30-day visa to perform in three cities - Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

A 30-second video of his performance was also tweeted by a Pakistani journalist which showed Mika's performance at the wedding, despite India severing all artistic and social ties with Pakistan in the aftermath of the removal of Article 370. Many Twitter users were offended by his act and started slamming him on social media.

Following the uproar, the cine workers body banned the singer from the film industry. The statement put out by the association on social media read: "AICWA bans and boycotts singer Mika Singh from the Indian film industry for performing at a high profile event at Karachi dated August 8, 2019. AICWA takes a tough stand of immediately boycotting all his association with movie production houses, music companies, and online music content providers. AICWA workers will make sure that no one in India works with Mika Singh and if anyone does, they will face legal consequences in the court of law. When the tension between the countries is at the peak, Mika Singh puts money above the nation's pride."

Mika Singh is yet to put out an official statement regarding the ban.

