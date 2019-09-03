Milind Soman's 'late birthday post' for wife Ankita Konwar is full of love
Ankita Konwar celebrated her 28th birthday on August 30. Husband Milind Soman shared a sweet post for her on social media. Check it out!
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's love story is one of the sweetest in Bollywood. Despite the age gap between the couple, they share several common interests and are frequently seen going on adventures together. Ankita Konwar celebrated her 28th birthday on August 30, and husband Milind Soman shared a late birthday post for her on social media that spells love and affection.
Milind shared a picture of him kissing his wifey in the wilderness and wrote, "JAMBO people !!!!!!!!!! What an amazingly beautiful 28th birthday for my #superwife @ankita_earthy and what a way to begin your 29th year, reaching #Uhuru peak, at 19,341ft, the highest point of Mt #kilimanjaro, the roof of Africa !!! And, I think, one of the first Assamese women to do so. so proud of you sweetheart You will inspire many more ! I wish you always greater heights, greater love, greater happiness #HONGERA MALKIA !! #30thaugust2019 #LateBirthdayPost #africa #alwaysandforever"
How adorable is this post? Milind and Ankita keep giving us major couple goals no matter where they are or what they're doing. The pair can be seen in full trekking gear and having the time of their lives amid nature and doing what they love best.
Recently, in a chat with the Instagram page Humans of Bombay, Ankita Konwar shared the first time she met now-husband Milind Soman, how she fell for him, and what it's been like being married to him. She said, "I decided to move out of the country and started working with Air Asia, as a cabin crew in Malaysia. It was at that time that my then-boyfriend suddenly passed away. It was heartbreaking–it felt like there was no coming back. A couple of months later, I got posted in Chennai."
“I decided to move out of the country & started working with Air Asia, as a cabin crew in Malaysia. It was at that time that my then boyfriend, suddenly passed away. It was heartbreaking–it felt like there was no coming back. A couple of months later, I got posted in Chennai. I was staying in a hotel with my colleagues. Once, in the lobby, I saw a tall, rugged man. It was Milind Soman! I was a big fan! So I went to say hello, but he was busy. A few days later, I saw him again at the hotel’s nightclub. I kept looking at him & he was staring at me too! My friends urged me to go talk to him. So I asked if he’d like to dance & he obliged! There was a vibe–I could feel it! But I didn’t want to get too involved. So I excused myself & I thought he’d forget about me. But soon he came looking for me–he had to go so he asked for my number. It was a new number, so I didn’t remember it & didn’t have my phone on me either. So he made my friend take his number & asked me to message him. A few days passed by & I couldn’t get him out of my mind. So I texted him & we met again after a week, for dinner. After that, we’d constantly text & meet. But I still couldn’t bring myself to get fully involved. Until one day, I told him that because of my past, with my boyfriend, there was a part of me that couldn’t let go. To which he said, ‘When I fell in love with you, I fell in love with all of you. Even the part that carries the burden of your past. So don’t be afraid, we’re in this together.’ That’s when I knew–this was the man for me! We dated for 5 years after that–until we decided to get married! My family & a few others were worried because of the age gap between us. But it wasn’t an issue for us! So when they saw us together & they saw how happy I was around him, they agreed too! Believe it or not, we got married thrice! We had a traditional wedding in Alibaug, a white wedding in Spain under a waterfall & the third, at a place called ‘the end of the world’ there. He’s the best thing that’s happened to me; he taught me to let go, to fall in love, to be happy. And our adventures have only just begun–I can’t wait to live the rest of my life with him.”
Apparently, Milind and Ankita dated for five years before finally taking the plunge. And the couple got married in not one, but three ceremonies! Isn't that romantic?
