Milind Soman's 'late birthday post' for wife Ankita Konwar is full of love

Ankita Konwar celebrated her 28th birthday on August 30. Husband Milind Soman shared a sweet post for her on social media. Check it out!

Milind Soman kisses wife Ankita Konwar. Pic/instagram.com/milindrunning

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's love story is one of the sweetest in Bollywood. Despite the age gap between the couple, they share several common interests and are frequently seen going on adventures together. Ankita Konwar celebrated her 28th birthday on August 30, and husband Milind Soman shared a late birthday post for her on social media that spells love and affection.

Milind shared a picture of him kissing his wifey in the wilderness and wrote, "JAMBO people !!!!!!!!!! What an amazingly beautiful 28th birthday for my #superwife @ankita_earthy and what a way to begin your 29th year, reaching #Uhuru peak, at 19,341ft, the highest point of Mt #kilimanjaro, the roof of Africa !!! And, I think, one of the first Assamese women to do so. so proud of you sweetheart You will inspire many more ! I wish you always greater heights, greater love, greater happiness #HONGERA MALKIA !! #30thaugust2019 #LateBirthdayPost #africa #alwaysandforever"

How adorable is this post? Milind and Ankita keep giving us major couple goals no matter where they are or what they're doing. The pair can be seen in full trekking gear and having the time of their lives amid nature and doing what they love best.

Recently, in a chat with the Instagram page Humans of Bombay, Ankita Konwar shared the first time she met now-husband Milind Soman, how she fell for him, and what it's been like being married to him. She said, "I decided to move out of the country and started working with Air Asia, as a cabin crew in Malaysia. It was at that time that my then-boyfriend suddenly passed away. It was heartbreaking–it felt like there was no coming back. A couple of months later, I got posted in Chennai."

Apparently, Milind and Ankita dated for five years before finally taking the plunge. And the couple got married in not one, but three ceremonies! Isn't that romantic?

