Mimi Chakraborty asks followers to guess who photobombed her picture. Insta Responds

Mimi Chakraborty had a surprise visitor who bombed her photo in the most cutest way ever. Picture/Instagram Mimi Chakraborty

In order to make Sunday full off fun, Bengali actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty took to Instagram and shared a selfie of herself where the politician dons a monochrome kurta as she shared some selfie moments from her day.

View this post on Instagram Find the photobomber contest ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¶ A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onOct 20, 2019 at 6:12am PDT

But it wasn't the selfie that made Mimi Chakraborty's day. While sharing the pictures, the newly elected MP asked her followers to guess the person who photobombed her picture. Netizens had some of the epic answers to Mimi Chakraborty's photobombing question.

One user wrote, "The prettiest smile of yours." while another user said, "Beautiful angel." While a third user said, "Ur smile is God's special creation....my lovely inspiration." But none could guess who photobombed Mimi's picture. Well, the hint was in Mimi's caption itself.



In the second picture (left) the dogs tail is visible while in the first picture (on right) the dog is partially visible sleeping on the floor

While sharing the pictures, Mimi wrote: Find the photobomber contest and ended her caption with a siren and a dog's emoticon. Although there were many who weren't able to guess the photobomber, few others were successful in recognising and even locating the dog, who photobombed Chakraborty's picture.

One user wrote, "Your baby is photobombing it." while another user commented, "Yourr cutee dogg." In the picture, the dog can be seen taking a nap behind the sofa as Mimi takes a selfie. While in the second picture shared by Mimi only the dog's tail is visible.

In the past too, MP Mimi Chakraborty has shared cute, candid pictures and videos of her pet dogs, Chickoo and max. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram To my lifelines #internationaldogsday A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onAug 26, 2019 at 6:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram When he finally agrees to get clickedðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ· A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onJul 23, 2019 at 4:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂ¥°ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onJun 6, 2019 at 5:22am PDT

The 30-year-old TMC leader has also opened an Instagram account called 'CHICKOO ND MAX' where she shares pictures and adorable videos of her pet dogs. The page has garnered over 10 thousand likes and still counting.

