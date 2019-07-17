Mind games for Kalki Koechlin in her next digital drama

web-series

Kalki Koechlin to play novelist battling Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in next

Kalki Koechlin

The success of the web series Made In Heaven behind her, Kalki Koechlin is set to feature in a psychological thriller, Bhram. Sangeeth Sivan's digital offering has been inspired by Hari Kumar K's book, The Other Side Of Her.

Discussing his offering, Sivan tells mid-day, "It is about the workings of the mind, and how it affects us. Kalki plays a writer in the series." Koechlin essays the part of a novelist suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) following an accident. "It's not a conventional role. There are many shades to her character. We needed someone who is versatile and who could slip into the part with ease. Kalki has been doing some great projects."

Also Read: Kalki Koechlin to feature in a special song for Pink Tamil remake

The first schedule of the eight-episode Zee5 series went on floors last week in Shimla. "We have shot for four days. Kalki will join us today. Almost 90 per cent of the shoot is set in Shimla; the rest will be held in Mumbai. There is a possibility of a second season."

Also Read: Zoya Akhtar gives us a sneak peek into the making of Made In Heaven season 2

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates