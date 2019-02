national

Nair Medical College surgeons angered by their ignorance while seeking medical evidence, especially in sexual assault cases; want them to be trained

Forensic surgeons from BYL Nair Medical College want the training to include avoiding practically impossible to answer questions, or add to the survivor's trauma. File pic

'Gastric lavage samples' over 48 hours after the crime, and many other such mindless demands by the police have irked forensic surgeons from BYL Nair Medical College. The police usually seek such information while preparing a questionnaire seeking expert opinions in medico-legal cases. The forensic surgeons will now write to senior IPS officials urging them to provide skill development training for junior police officers.

Case that angered experts

Forensic experts want the training to include not posing questions which are practically impossible to answer, or add to the trauma of the survivor. A recent rape case from Waliv police station in Palghar district triggered the need for this. A senior forensic surgeon said, "On February 16, a constable from Waliv police station came to Nair Hospital with a questionnaire for a survivor (approximately 26-years-old), who was allegedly raped after her drink was spiked." The incident had happened on the night of February 13. The police had sent the survivor for a medical examination all the way to Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central, and demanded gastric lavage samples for forensic analysis.

'Give it in writing'

The senior forensic surgeon added, "How can one ascertain the drug from the gastric lavage almost two to three days after the incident?" He claimed he contacted the lady constable, and explained to her that such samples would not help ascertain anything almost 48 hours after the incident. But she allegedly asked him to put it in writing that he could not get the gastric lavage as asked for. The survivor had also informed the police that she was intellectually disabled and had even shown her certificate for the same issued by JJ Group of hospital few years before. But in the questionnaire, the said police officer had even asked for a detailed psychiatry evaluation of the survivor. A forensic surgeon said, "She was already traumatised with the abuse by her friend's boyfriend and the unwanted psychiatric evaluation would have done no good for the investigators."

"We will now write to senior police officers bringing such absurd questions and collection of evidence methodology to their notice, and call for urgent skill training for junior police officers," the forensic surgeon said. Another forensic expert said, "Earlier the police would send sexual assault suspects, and insist on us acquiring their 'sperms', to verify with stains and swab samples."

The other side

Gaurav Singh, superintendent of Police Palghar District, said there is always room for improvement. "The modus operandi of committing crime has been changing over a period of time, and it is crucial that the investigating police officer is able to prepare a correct questionnaire to seek expert opinion. We will work towards improving the skills of our staff."

