Minissha Lamba ends marriage with restaurateur Ryan Tham

Minissha Lamba has ended her marriage with restaurateur Ryan Tham. The couple is divorced now. while several reports of the couple parting ways did rounds in 2018, neither the actor nor her then-husband had spoken about it. However, Minissha told ETimes that the couple has parted ways amicably and the legal separation has been done.

Minissha married her boyfriend Ryan Tham in a quiet ceremony in Mumbai on July 6, 2015. The couple had a registered marriage, which was followed by a wedding lunch that was attended by close friends and family.

Minissha hadn't shared the news on social media about her marriage, but fans got to know when former actress Pooja Bedi, who happens to be the first cousin of Ryan Tham, congratulated the couple on Twitter. Pooja Bedi broke the news on Twitter by posting, "Welcome to the family @Minissha_Lamba !!!! Hope u and My brother Ryan have a crazy fun happy loving amazing life ahead! (sic)" Ryan's cousin Pooja Bedi and contestants of 'Bigg Boss 8' Diandra Soares and Deepshikha Nagpal were among the celebs who attended the bash.

Minissha Lamba's husband Ryan Tham is the owner of Juhu nightclub Trilogy. Ryan Tham and Minissha Lamba knew each other for 3 years and shocked the entire industry when they decided to tie the knot in 2015 as many were unaware of their relationship.

Talking about Minissha Lamba's professional front, the actress was last seen in the TV show Internet Wala Love (2018). Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar noticed Minissha Lamba during one of her ad appearances and signed her for his war drama Yahaan (2005). Minissha was 20 when she made her Bollywood debut.

After Yahaan, Minissha went on to act in films such as Corporate (2006), Rocky: The Rebel (2006), Anthony Kaun Hai (2006), Honeymoon Travels (2007), Dus Kahaniyaan (2007) among others. But none of these films were successful at the box-office. Minissha Lamba, however, grabbed a lot of attention when she acted opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the film Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008). The petite actress went on to star opposite Imran Khan in Kidnap. However, this one too bombed at the Box Office, like the majority of her films which released that year - Shaurya and Anamika.

In 2010, Minissha Lamba was seen in Shyam Benegal's Well Done Abba (2010), which won the Best National Film Award, made on social issues. She later starred in films such as Bheja Fry 2, Hum Tum Shabana, Joker, Zilla Ghaziabad and Bhoomi.

In September 2014, Lamba participated in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' and was evicted after six weeks. She was also seen in other TV shows such as Tenali Rama and Internet Wala Love.

