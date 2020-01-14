Minor molestation case: Missing girl traced to Dehradun with friend

In a breakthrough in the DIG Nishikant More molestation case, the minor girl who had gone missing on January 6 has been traced to Dehradun in Uttarakhand and was brought back to Navi Mumbai.

The girl was found along with her 19-year-old friend who went missing the same day as her. She had left a suicide note behind her and has accused DIG More of taking such a drastic step.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner said that he would be addressing the media on Wednesday morning to brief about the development.

The Maharashtra police had suspended the erring DIG More on January 9, along with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's official driver, Constable Dinkar Salve, who was removed from the CM’s convoy for allegedly threatening the survivor's kin.

The police are also on the lookout for More, who is absconding. The survivor's father told mid-day, "We are thankful to the state government for taking action against the DIG. The police should have done it earlier. We hope the Navi Mumbai police arrest him without any further delay."

