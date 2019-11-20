Miquel Blazquez Font to emerge as a competent sports journalist in the sporting world

As we see sports taking a new height and moving in a different direction, sports journalism has now gone to the next level. Also, sports today have gone high and bright in the sky in terms of money, influence, and power, many people are now keen on entering into it. However, not all try sports in reality for their own reasons yet they can be connected to their favorite sports by being a sports journalist. Gone are the days when sports journalism used to be called the toy department in any newspaper or media group. This was primarily due to the fact the sports journalists remained away from the 'serious' topics.

Today things have changed and sports journalism remains the celebrated department in any publication or electronic channel. More and more people are now entering into this field and people with the love of sports find blessing in disguise in this field. One of the names is of Miquel Blázquez Font who is from Barcelona. He has come a long way proving his love for football, which he has developed since his childhood and teenager listening to sports commentaries.

He also visited radio that made him realize that he should try his luck in sports journalism considering his love for football. He, therefore, headed to pursue his graduation in Communication Sciences from the reputed university often known as UAB. He then joined a local newspaper and a radio and got an edge on real-time sports journalism learning and mastering different aspects of it like interviewing, researching, reading and writing. He is now linked with a few broadcast groups where he has contributed as a commentator for different Euroleague and Liga Endesa ACB matches of the Futbol Club Barcelona basketball first team.

Besides, he is active on social media and joined Instagram. Over time, he has developed a strong profile getting 2.4 million followers. He keeps on sharing audiovisual content targeting the young audience from Europe. He also has a YouTube channel with videos of sports teams from Barcelona. With passing time, he is growing powerful in social media and leveraging the best.

