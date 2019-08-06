Mira Kapoor slams online sellers for overusing plastic airbags

bollywood

Mira Kapoor shared snapshots of the stuff she had ordered. The seller had used a lot of plastic airbags for packaging

Mira Kapoor

Environment conscious Mira Kapoor wonders why plastic airbags are used in large amounts for packing shipped goods. Shahid Kapoor's wife took to social media to highlight the menace of oversized packaging for the smallest of items. She shared snapshots of the stuff she had ordered. The seller had used a lot of plastic airbags. Mira Kapoor is hoping packers say no to plastic or use it sparingly.

The star wife shared it as her Instagram stories. Here's what she posted.

Mira Kapoor shared the news on her Instagram stories/picture courtesy: Mira Kapoor's Instagram account

Mira Kapoor does care about the environment and this isn't the first time she has taken the initiative. Last year, she shared a picture on social media which stated the filthy condition of Juhu beach.

She also wrote: "To the Million who can see this post. Even a pot of water won't boil just by looking at it; it needs that fire to make it simmer, boil and spill over till someone notices. Let's make a change, clean up our mess, and hear nature's call not to choke her more than she already is. Every year before the arrival of the monsoon, all the plastic that clogs the sea is thrown out by it. This makes it the best time to clean the beach and simultaneously the water. Let's do this together and clean up Juhu Beach. We owe it to our children who play in the sand, the teams that play their football and cricket matches on it, the walkers and the yogis, the dogs that roam enthusiastically and the birds that forage for their feed. Thank you all for all the suggestions you have sent in, people I should get in touch with, and your concerned responses as well. Let's spread the word! Calling all concerned citizens, organisations, individuals who can help and help me be a part of this too! [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) onMay 28, 2018 at 11:58pm PDT

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on July 6, 2015. Theirs was an arranged match, and they have grown as one of the most talked-about couples of Bollywood. Together they have a daughter Misha and son Zain.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen opposite Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh, which hit the theatres on June 21. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, Kabir Singh tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

Also Read: Kabir Singh Box Office: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's film crosses Rs 275 crore mark

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates