Mira Rajput and Sahid Kapoor's son Zain Kapoor is simply adores!

Mommy Mira Rajput took to social media to officially introduce Zain to the world. Along with a close-up picture of her little bundle of joy

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor and Zain Kapoor/picture courtesy: Mira Rajput's Instagram account

Amidst the celebration of lights, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput gave their fans a cute bundle of surprise. The actor's wife uploaded a cute picture of their son Zain Kapoor on Instagram, and captioned it "Hello World [sic]." This one is the cutest picture on the internet today. Here's the first picture of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor's baby boy, Zain Kapoor.

The baby boy looked simply adores in his maroon ethnic wear. Shahid and Mira became proud parents for the second time on September 5. At the time, the Padmaavat actor had taken to Twitter to share the name of his son, writing, "Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all."

The couple, who share a daughter named Misha, announced in April that they are expecting their second kid by posting a picture of Misha with a message 'Big sister' written in the background.

Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Delhi-based Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015.

