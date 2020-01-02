Mira Rajput shares her 'happiest' picture with kids Misha and Zain; take a look

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor have been giving the world couple goals since the time they got married. The couple shares two adorable little kids - Misha and Zain - and frequently share pictures and videos from their daily lives that keep fans updated about them.

Recently the star wife took to social media and shared an immensely heartwarming picture of her and children, Zain and Misha. In the picture, Mira can be seen lying on the grass and cuddling her two toddlers. She gave the picture a one-word caption that read: "Happiest". We agree with this, Mira.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) onJan 1, 2020 at 3:07am PST

Mira hails from Delhi and her marriage to actor Shahid Kapoor was an arranged one. They tied the knot on July 5, 2015. They became proud parents to a baby girl (Misha) on August 26, 2016. They embraced parenthood again on September 5, 2018, when Mira gave birth to Zain, a baby boy. Kapoor and Rajput even hosted a grand bash for their son's first birthday. Mira is very active on social media and keeps sharing pictures of her children and with hubby.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor's last film, Kabir Singh, did excellently at the box office. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was the story of a brilliant doctor who takes the self-destructive path when the love of his life is forced to marry another man. It earned over Rs 250 crore and became one of the highest grosser of 2019.

As of now, Shahid has signed the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Jersey, which is the story of a cricketer and how he battles the politics within the game and his inner demons. The film is all set to release on August 28, 2020.

