Mira Rajput's fun time on the trampoline will remind you of your childhood days

Mira Rajput Kapoor is known for her stylish and sophisticated persona, and it's not always that you see her letting loose and sharing it on social media. Recently, however, the star wife took to social media to share a boomerang video of herself jumping up and down on a trampoline. In fact, husband Shahid Kapoor, too, joined her in the fun. Mira Rajput captioned the video as, "Jumping into the week like"

View this post on Instagram Jumping into the week like ð¤¸ð¼‍âï¸ A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) onNov 24, 2019 at 10:55am PST

Doesn't that look like fun? When was the last time you let go of your inhibitions and 'log kya sochenge' thinking and just took to the playground like a child? Through this video, Mira Rajput Kapoor has shown us why we need to play as hard as we work sometimes. In fact, husband Shahid Kapoor, too, joined her in all the fun. Check out a screengrab from the video Mira shared on her Insta story.

Shahid and Mira keep giving us relationship goals and frequently prove that they're the kind of couple who likes to experience things together.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor's last film, Kabir Singh, did excellently at the box office. It earned over Rs 250 crore and became one of the highest grossers of 2019. As of now, Shahid has signed the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Jersey, which is the story of a cricketer and how he battles the politics within the game and his inner demons. The film is all set to release on August 28, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates